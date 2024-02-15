Paytm, Nykaa, PB Fintech among new-age tech stocks trading below IPO price, Zomato outlier
Paytm share price has seen a massive downfall and is trading at all-low levels after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently ordered Paytm Payments Bank to stop offering its key services after February 29, citing non-compliance and supervisory concerns.
Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, Policybazaar, and EaseMyTrip were among the notable new-age tech stocks that attracted substantial attention from investors upon their stock market debuts in 2021.
