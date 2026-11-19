Fintech majors came under severe selling pressure on Thursday, with Pine Labs, Paytm and One MobiKwik Systems falling as much as 9% after reports emerged of a possible delay in implementing the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

UPI MDR rollout faces fresh delay The government is considering delaying the rollout of a fee on large payments made through its popular Unified Payments Interface platform by a few months, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last month, the government announced plans to end more than six years of zero-cost payments by introducing an MDR on select merchant transactions. The proposed charge will apply to person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI payments above ₹2,000. It will be borne by merchants, not consumers, and capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 or more.

Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant transactions, will continue to remain free.

The fee, which was scheduled to come into effect from October 15, would have coincided with India's annual festive season, which runs from October through December and typically sees a surge in consumer spending.

A final decision on delaying the rollout has yet to be taken by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), but is expected in the coming days, Reuters reported, citing the same source.

A delay in implementation would give payment firms more time to upgrade their systems and avoid passing on additional costs to customers, while also addressing operational challenges that retailers may face during the festive season, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.

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MDR delay clouds revenue outlook: Should fintech investors worry? A delay in the MDR rollout could push back the potential revenue opportunity for fintech companies such as Paytm and Pine Labs, which have been anticipating the move to monetise large-value merchant transactions. However, the long-term revenue opportunity for the sector remains significant.

Earlier, global brokerage firm Jefferies estimated that the MDR move could unlock a revenue pool of roughly ₹5,000-10,000 crore for large payment platforms, including Paytm and Pine Labs, with third-party application providers (TPAPs) capturing around 8-12 basis points of the 40-basis-point fee.

Bernstein has also estimated that the move could create a revenue pool of up to around ₹22,000 crore by FY28 for the entire payments ecosystem, assuming a 40-basis-point MDR applies to roughly half of UPI transaction value. This estimate represents the opportunity for the sector as a whole, rather than for individual payment apps.

Meanwhile, Citi has estimated an annual revenue opportunity of around ₹16,000-17,000 crore for all participants in the payments ecosystem.

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