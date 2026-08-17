Paytm promoter entity Resilient Asset Management to sell up to 4.98% stake

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, informed investors through a regulatory filing on Monday that Resilient Asset Management, a company wholly owned by its founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, proposed to sell up to a 4.98% stake in the company.

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The proposed stake sale comes at a time when the stock hit a 54-month high last week amid multiple tailwinds, extending its rebound since March. The rally has resulted in gains of over 70%, making it one of the stock's biggest turnaround rallies since its listing and helping it cross the ₹1 lakh crore market capitalisation mark.

Considering the stock's latest closing price of ₹1,502 apiece, the proposed 4.98% stake sale is valued at around ₹5,040 crore, according to Mint calculations.

Resilient had acquired an approximately 10.20% equity stake in Paytm from Antfin against an optionally convertible debenture (OCD) issued to Antfin on August 7, 2023, with the economic value continuing to belong to Antfin.

Paytm clarified that it is not a party to the transaction and that there will be no change in the Sharmas' direct shareholding in Paytm.

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Chinese affiliate Antfin, once Paytm’s largest shareholder, has steadily reduced its holding over the past two years amid heightened regulatory scrutiny over Chinese ownership in Indian fintech firms. The shares now being sold by Resilient fall solely under the 2023 debenture arrangement.

Antfin fully exited the company by selling its remaining 5.84% stake in August 2025, following the sale of a 4% stake in May. In 2023, Antfin transferred a 10.3% stake to founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, helping bring its holding below the 10% threshold.

Meanwhile, mutual funds continued to remain bullish on the company's growth prospects and steadily increased their holdings.

As of the end of the June quarter (Q1FY27), 43 mutual funds collectively held an 18% stake in Paytm, equivalent to 11.4 crore shares. This marks a notable increase from the 16.60% stake held at the end of the previous quarter in March, according to Trendlyne's shareholding data.

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Brokerages raise Paytm targets on UPI fee prospects Last week, global brokerage firm Bernstein raised its target price to a Street-high level, citing the potential for the company to benefit from higher UPI fees.

The brokerage now sees the stock rising to ₹2,200 apiece, a level not seen since its listing and above its IPO price of ₹2,150 apiece.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financial also raised its target price on Paytm to ₹1,950 from ₹1,500 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating following the enabling amendment clearing Parliament.

The brokerage said the move opens up the possibility of MDR being applied to UPI transactions above a defined threshold, creating a new earnings stream for Paytm.

Assuming a 25-basis-point industry-wide MDR and 30% of UPI GMV qualifying for the levy, JM Financial estimates incremental revenue of ₹200 crore in FY27 and ₹440 crore in FY28, with the high-margin nature of this revenue expected to provide a significant boost to profitability.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.