Paytm Q1 Results 2025 Today: Fintech giant may report profit with 27% YoY revenue growth

Paytm share price gained in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of the company’s Q1 results today. Paytm share price gained as much as 3.21% to ₹1,050.95 apiece on the BSE.

Advertisement

One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, is set to announce its earnings for the first quarter of FY26 today. The meeting of the company’s board of directors is scheduled to take place today, 22 July 2025, to approve and declare the financial results for the April-June quarter.

Analysts expect Paytm to achieve profitability during the June quarter, led by strong revenue growth and robust payments and financial services. Here’s what to expect from Paytm Q1 results today:

Paytm Q1 Results Preview Paytm is expected to report a net profit of ₹18.9 crore in the June quarter as compared to a net loss of ₹839.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to JM Financial estimates. The company had reported a net loss of ₹544.6 crore in the quarter ending March 2025.

Advertisement

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) also anticipates Paytm to post a net profit of ₹2 crore during the quarter under review.

On a consolidated basis, revenue in Q1FY26 is expected to grow 27% to ₹1,910.9 crore from ₹1,501 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong performance in its payments and financial services verticals, as per JM Financial. However, revenue growth is seen flat on a sequential basis.

Contribution margin is expected to decline by 67 bps QoQ due to increasing share of financial services in the mix (via higher take-rates from the DLG model in merchant loans). Better operating leverage due to lower employee cost will help Paytm to remain Adj. EBITDA positive in Q1 with Adj. EBITDA margin of 1.1%, JM Financial said.

Advertisement

Paytm’s Payments Services Revenue growth (ex- UPI incentives) is anticipated at 6% QoQ and 21% YoY. Financial Services and Others are expected to see 10% QoQ revenue growth, analysts at Yes Securities said.

In Q1FY26, loan disbursals are expected to grow at 8% QoQ (23 YoY) mainly driven by merchant loans with significantly lower mix of Default Loss Guarantee (DLG). Moreover, personal loan disbursements are expected to remain slow on account of tightened unsecured lending.

Going ahead, analysts believe UPI incentive and EBITDA guidance along with any updates on the three regulatory triggers and increasing customer acquisition would be keenly watched.

Paytm Share Price Performance Paytm share price has rallied 19% in one month and more than 17% in the past three months. The fintech stock is up 23% in six months and has gained 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year period, Paytm share price has delivered multibagger returns of 128%.

Advertisement

At 9:40 AM, Paytm share price was trading 2.92% higher at ₹1,048.00 apiece on the BSE.