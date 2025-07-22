Paytm Q1 Results: Fintech major posts ₹122.5 crore profit vs loss YoY; revenue jumps 27%. Details here

Paytm Q1 Results: Fintech major One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, announced its April-June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26. The company posted a ₹122.5 crore net profit for the first quarter, compared to the previous level of ₹840 crore net loss in the same period a year ago.

Advertisement

One 97 Communications' revenue from core operations jumped 27% to ₹1,917 crore in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹1,501 crore in the same in the previous financial year, as per the consolidated financial statements.

Apart from the year-on-year (YoY) jump in company revenue, total expenses for the April-June quarter witnessed an 18% drop to ₹2,061 crore, compared to ₹2,476 crore in the same quarter the previous year, which also contributed to the fintech firm's overall net profits.

What do experts think? Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that the firm's overall operating revenues for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year were in line with expectations. Paytm's merchant payment metrics have rebounded, while the consumer payment metrics remain stable.

Advertisement

However, the fundamental analyst also flagged that Paytm's business continues to suffer from recent operational disruptions and regulatory changes, but the firm expects this to improve in the subsequent quarters as merchant activity recovers.

“Paytm’s Q1 results are a reasonable step on its path to post-disruption recovery. Merchant activity and platform resilience are encouraging, but investors will look for sustained profitability and clarity on regulatory issues,” said Mistry after the earnings announcement.

Should you buy, sell or hold Paytm shares? Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said before the results announcement that Paytm stock has consistently formed an HH-HL structure, and the quarterly results could fuel the shares' next move.

Also Read | Paytm share price crosses ₹1,000 for the first time in six months

“Paytm has been consistently forming an HH-HL structure, indicating a sustained uptrend. Interestingly, the stock is set to announce its quarterly earnings, which could act as a key catalyst for the next move. From a technical standpoint, traders should adopt a wait-and-watch approach ahead of the event,” said Drumil Vithlani, recommending a hold approach to the stock market investors.

Advertisement

The stock market expert recommended investors to “Hold” One 97 Communications (Paytm) shares, advising a potential upside to ₹1,100 levels, provided the stock sustains above the breakout zone with supportive volume action.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm): Hold Existing Positions; Target Price at ₹1,100; Stop Loss at ₹1,000.

Paytm shares (One 97 Communications) closed 3.37% higher at ₹1,052.60 after Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹1018.25 at the previous stock market close. The company announced the April-June quarter results after market operating hours on 22 July 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.