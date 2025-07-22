Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Profit on cards for new-age company; stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, is set to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings today, July 22. Analysts expect the company to swing to profitability for the June quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and steady performance in payments and financial services.
According to JM Financial, Paytm is likely to report a net profit of ₹18.9 crore for Q1 FY26, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹839.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) projects a more modest profit of ₹2 crore for the quarter.
Shares of Paytm were trading over 3% higher ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has gained an impressive 131% over the past year, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the digital payments firm.
Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm share price jumped 3.5% to the day's high of ₹1053.90 on the BSE amid expectations of the company swinging to black during the quarter under review. As of 12.43 pm, Paytm stock was at ₹1049.90, up 3.11%.
Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm is expected to post its Q1 results 2025 today post market hours, in line with the trend seen over the past few quarters. Sharing details on the earnings conference call for investors and analysts, Paytm said it would take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 06:00 p.m. (IST) to 06:45 p.m. (IST).
Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm in an exchange filing on July 12 said that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.