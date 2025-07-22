Subscribe

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Profit on cards for new-age company; stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Analysts expect Paytm to achieve profitability during the June quarter, led by strong revenue growth and robust payments and financial services. Ahead of the earnings announcement, Paytm share price was up 3%.

Saloni Goel
Updated22 Jul 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Advertisement
Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Fintech major expected to post profit in Q1
Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Fintech major expected to post profit in Q1(Bloomberg)

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, is set to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings today, July 22. Analysts expect the company to swing to profitability for the June quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and steady performance in payments and financial services.

Paytm Profit Expectations

According to JM Financial, Paytm is likely to report a net profit of 18.9 crore for Q1 FY26, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of 839.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) projects a more modest profit of 2 crore for the quarter.

Paytm Share Price Movement

Shares of Paytm were trading over 3% higher ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has gained an impressive 131% over the past year, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the digital payments firm.

Follow updates here:
22 Jul 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm surges 3.5% ahead of Q1 results today 2025

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm share price jumped 3.5% to the day's high of 1053.90 on the BSE amid expectations of the company swinging to black during the quarter under review. As of 12.43 pm, Paytm stock was at 1049.90, up 3.11%.

Advertisement
22 Jul 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Date and time for Paytm Q1 results 2025

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm is expected to post its Q1 results 2025 today post market hours, in line with the trend seen over the past few quarters. Sharing details on the earnings conference call for investors and analysts, Paytm said it would take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, from 06:00 p.m. (IST) to 06:45 p.m. (IST).

22 Jul 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm parent One 97 Communications to consider Q1 results today

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Paytm in an exchange filing on July 12 said that a meeting of Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPaytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Profit on cards for new-age company; stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings
Read Next Story