Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Profit on cards for new-age company; stock jumps 3% ahead of earnings

Paytm Q1 Results LIVE Updates: One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech major Paytm, is set to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings today, July 22. Analysts expect the company to swing to profitability for the June quarter, driven by strong revenue growth and steady performance in payments and financial services.

Paytm Profit Expectations

According to JM Financial, Paytm is likely to report a net profit of ₹18.9 crore for Q1 FY26, a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹839.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) projects a more modest profit of ₹2 crore for the quarter.

Paytm Share Price Movement

Shares of Paytm were trading over 3% higher ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has gained an impressive 131% over the past year, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the digital payments firm.