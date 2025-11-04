Paytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to ₹21 crore; revenue jumps 24% — Details here

Paytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to 21 crore; revenue jumps 24% — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated4 Nov 2025, 10:10 PM IST
Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, released its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.
Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, released its July to September quarter results for the financial year ending 2025-26 on Tuesday, 4 November 2025. (Bloomberg)

Paytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to 21 crore; revenue jumps 24%, according to the consolidated financial statements released on 4 November 2025.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

One 97 CommunicationsOne 97 Communications LtdStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPaytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to ₹21 crore; revenue jumps 24% — Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.