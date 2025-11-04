Paytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to ₹21 crore; revenue jumps 24% — Details here

Paytm Q2 Results: Fintech major's net profit tanks 98% YoY to ₹21 crore; revenue jumps 24%, according to the consolidated financial statements released on 4 November 2025.
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.