Paytm Q3 Results: Fintech giant’s net loss narrows to ₹208 crore, revenue drops 36% YoY

Paytm Q3 Results: One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, reported a net loss of ₹208.3 crore in the third quarter of FY25. The company’s net loss reduced from ₹219.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Paytm’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q3FY25 dropped 36% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,827.8 crore from ₹2,850.5 crore, YoY. However, Paytm's revenue rose 10% sequentially.

“In Q3FY 2025, we achieved 10% QoQ revenue growth, due to increase in GMV, healthy growth in subscription revenues and increase in revenues from distribution of financial services. Growth in net payment margin was largely on account of higher subscription revenue. Payment processing margin continues to remain in the guided range,” One 97 Communications said in a release.

Higher Financial Services revenue was on account of higher share of merchant loans, higher trail revenue from Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) portfolio, and better collection efficiencies, it added.

Paytm’s GMV was up 13% QoQ to ₹5 lakh crore. The company’s Payment services revenue grew 8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹1,059 crore in the December quarter, while its Financial services revenue increased 34% QoQ to ₹502 crore.

The net payment margin rose 5% QoQ to ₹489 crore due to higher subscription revenue.

In Q3FY25, Paytm’s average MTU (Monthly Transacting Users) was at 7.0 crore, as compared to 7.1 crore in Q2FY25, because of lower exit run-rate of 6.8 crore MTU in Q2FY25.