Paytm Q4 results: Fintech giant's consolidated net loss narrows sharply to ₹167.5 cr, revenue up over 51% YoY3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Paytm Q4 results: Fintech giant posted a healthy quarter with a steep narrowing in consolidated net loss, while revenue sees a strong double-digit growth YoY.
Fintech giant, Paytm's consolidated net loss narrowed sharply to ₹168.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a loss of ₹761.4 crore in Q4 of the previous year. The performance was aided by an increase in GMV, higher merchant subscription revenues, growth of loans disbursed, and full years’ UPI incentives reported during the quarter.
