Paytm added, "We believe India has potential of at least 10 crore merchants and more than 50 crore payment users in the near future. Considering this large scale of opportunity, and our ability to monetise our customer base, we will continue to invest in consumer marketing and expand merchant-acquiring sales teams. With addition of nearly 9,000 members, our sales team now has more than 28,000 members, and caters to nearly 550 towns and cities."