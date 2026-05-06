Paytm Q4 results: Net profit swings to ₹183 crore profit in March quarter; revenue rises 18.4%

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, announced its March-quarter and full-year results today after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹183 crore, marking a sharp turnaround from a net loss of ₹545 crore in the year-ago quarter. The performance was helped by growth in its core financial services distribution business and payments segment.

In the year-ago quarter, its results were affected by a one-time expense on charges related to CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma giving up his employee stock options.

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On the topline, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,264 crore, compared with ₹1,912 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹2,194 crore in Q3FY26, reflecting a 18.4% year-on-year rise and a 3.2% sequential increase.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was Paytm's net profit in the March quarter? ⌵ Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹183 crore in the March quarter, a significant turnaround from a net loss of ₹545 crore in the same quarter last year. 2 How did Paytm's revenue perform in the March quarter? ⌵ Paytm's revenue from operations rose by 18.4% year-on-year to ₹2,264 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹1,912 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, it saw a 3.2% increase from the previous quarter. 3 What led to Paytm's net profit turnaround in the March quarter? ⌵ The turnaround was aided by growth in its core financial services distribution business and payments segment. The previous year's results were impacted by a one-time expense related to the CEO giving up employee stock options. 4 What was Paytm's full-year profitability for FY26? ⌵ For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Paytm posted a net profit of ₹552 crore, marking its first full-year profitability. This is against a net loss of ₹663 crore in the previous fiscal year (FY25). 5 What is the current status of Paytm's investment in Paytm Payments Bank? ⌵ Paytm clarified that it has no exposure to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) as it had already impaired its investment in the entity as of March 31, 2024.

Including other income, total income stood at ₹2,442 crore, up from ₹2,135 crore in Q4FY25 and ₹2,406 crore in the previous quarter.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, the digital payments firm reported revenue from operations of ₹8,437 crore, up from ₹6,900 crore in FY25, translating into a 22.3% year-on-year increase.

On the bottom line, Paytm posted a net profit of ₹552 crore for FY26, against a net loss of ₹663 crore in FY25, marking its first full-year profitability turnaround.

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In FY26, the group had sold its movie ticketing business and events business to Zomato Limited, resulting in a gain of ₹1,345 crore.

Meanwhile, in late April, the RBI announced the cancellation of the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank for non-compliance with regulatory norms, stating that the affairs of the bank were being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors.

Paytm later clarified that it has no exposure to Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), as it had already impaired its investment in the beleaguered entity as of March 31, 2024.

Paytm shares rebound 20% from March lows. Paytm shares have recovered 20% from their March lows to trade at ₹1,110 apiece, helping the stock recoup some of its recent losses.

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The stock closed four straight months in the red from December 2025 to March 2026, losing a cumulative 27.35%.

However, before this persistent sell-off, the stock had enjoyed a sustained bull run between May 2024 and November 2025, climbing from ₹361 to ₹1,300 apiece, resulting in a massive gain of 260%.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.