Paytm rebounds 9% in 2 days from life-time low. Good time to buy?

According to stock market experts, Paytm share price has been appreciating on the short-term positive sentiments of Dalal Street. They said that market is expecting breakthrough in today's Russia-Ukraine talks and this sentiment further gained momentum after BJP's victory in UP and some other states where they were in power. They said that stock may go up to ₹900 per share levels but sharp upside can be expected after breakout at ₹1100 levels. Long term positional investors can buy this counter for up to 2 years target of ₹1800 levels.