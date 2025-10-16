Paytm, Sagility to GRSE: 18 BSE 500 stocks light up portfolios with over 50% returns since last Diwali

The subdued Indian stock market sentiment over the last year saw 275 BSE 500 stocks delivering negative returns since last Diwali. However, a select few counters have emerged as winners, lighting up investor portfolios with over 50% returns during this period.

Sensex and Nifty have posted flattish returns since Samvat 2081. However, large-cap stocks have still managed to outperform mid- and small-cap counterparts.

According to data from Bloomberg, 18 BSE 500 companies have delivered returns of 51%-87% since November 1 last year — the day that marked Muhurat trading on the Indian stock exchanges. Among the leaders, financial stocks dominated, along with engineering and construction companies.

BSE 500 stocks performance since last Diwali

Top BSE 500 gainers in a year Authum Investment & Infrastructure, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), which listed in April 2024, emerged as the top-performing BSE 500 stock with an 86.9% rise from November last year to October 14, 2025. The company's debt-free status, good profit growth and high return on equity have made investors lap up the stock.

As per a regulatory filing, the company's board is slated to meet today, October 16, to discuss the issuance of non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) on a private placement basis.

Manappuram Finance followed suit with an 80.5% jump in the stock amid a record rally in gold prices. Another gold loan financier, Muthoot Finance, with a strong 68% surge, also made the list. The record run in the yellow metal this year has increased the appeal of these stocks amid expectations that rising gold prices will boost demand for gold loans, which will further support their stock prices.

The list also featured erstwhile laggards like Paytm and RBL Bank, which have made a strong turnaround in their performance and generated solid gains for their investors. While RBL Bank jumped 66%, Paytm has risen 63% during this period.

Defence stock Garden Reach Shipbuilders also made the cut, as the defence stocks witnessed a sharp run-up this year amid a volatile geopolitical climate and India's conflict with Pakistan back in May. GRSE shares have offered 60% returns since last Diwali.

Some other winners during this period include Maharashtra Scooters, HBL Engineering, JSW Holdings, JK Cement, Sagility and Gujarat Mineral.

Samvat 2082: Top sectors to watch Going ahead, analysts believe consumption-oriented stocks are expected to stay in focus.

The Union Budget 2025–26’s announcement of zero income tax for individuals earning up to Rs. 1 lakh per month, coupled with the government’s move to rationalise the four-tier GST structure into two primary slabs, underscores a strong policy focus on stimulating domestic consumption, said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP -Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services.

Anubhav Mukerjee- Partner at Prescient Capital remains bullish on auto, power equipment, chemicals, logistics and microfinance.

"We believe that the auto component is one sector that will do very well in the coming year. The GST rate cuts will boost growth for the Indian auto industry. More importantly, several auto ancillaries should grow much faster than underlying auto industry growth due to increasing content per vehicle (CPV)," said the analyst.

He added that the power equipment sector, particularly transmission and generation, is witnessing strong multi-year tailwinds driven by large-scale capex and growing data centre demand. Small-cap companies in transformers, cables, and EPC are showing robust order books and remain attractively valued. The chemicals industry, after years of pricing pressure due to Chinese dumping, is now showing signs of a cyclical recovery, as per the expert.

The microfinance sector is emerging from a post-COVID downturn, with regulatory tightening in September 2024 restoring discipline and stabilising asset quality. Leading players have resumed growth, and the second half of FY26 is expected to bring strong performance, he opined. And lastly, he believes logistics companies are well-positioned for a revival over the next two years.

