Paytm shares climb the most in a week on buyback proposal1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- Paytm shares surged as much as 7% to ₹542 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals
Shares of Paytm surged to ₹542 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals after One 97 Communications Ltd, parent of fintech major Paytm, on Thursday said that it will consider a share buyback in its board meeting next week on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The stock climbed as much as 7%, the most in a week.