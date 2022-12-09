Paytm shares climb the most in a week on buyback proposal

“The board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," Paytm said in an exchange filing. “The management believes that given the Company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders," it added. If approved, this will be the fintech player's first ever share buyback that will be announced since listing.