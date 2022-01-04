The key risk, in JPM's view, is the credit loss in the lending business (though Paytm does not take credit risks on its books). “Given the low ticket size nature of lending and an unseasoned book, a through-cycle credit loss in the portfolio is not yet established. We are less concerned about competitors as most are focused on the non-monetizable UPI business or are vertical-focused fintechs that have a fraction of the revenue of Paytm," the note added.