Paytm has made a big new bet. Will it pay off?

Paytm has also looked to aggressively acquire more UPI customers after getting regulatory approval, and ramp up merchant payment innovations such as soundboxes. This is in addition to reactivating merchants and redeploying inactive devices to new merchants over the next two to three quarters, which will help increase revenue. The company is also using AI to reduce costs. It expects to save ₹400-500 crore on staff costs, which would narrow its Ebitda loss.