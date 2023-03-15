Paytm has continued to sustain growth in terms of payments and lending in February. In the first two months of Q4FY23, Paytm posted triple-digit growth of 286% YoY to ₹8,086 crore in loan disbursements, while its total merchant GMV came in at ₹2.34 lakh crore. The fintech giant has touched a new milestone in offline payments leadership, while its overall market share across digital payments to merchants has been steady. On an average basis, Paytm has also continued to expand its customer base. This has made American financial services provider, Citi optimistic on Paytm's share price going forward. It believes the steep correction in Paytm since its IPO has made the stock attractive and it has priced most of its downside risks.

