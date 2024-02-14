Paytm share price cracks 10% to hit 52-week low; analysts say avoid the stock
Paytm share price plunged 10 per cent to reach a 52-week low of ₹342.40 on BSE in intraday trade on Wednesday. Paytm share price has been witnessing acute selling pressure this month, falling as much as 55 per cent.
Paytm share price cracked 10 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week low of ₹342.40 in intraday trade on BSE on Wednesday, February 14. Paytm share price opened at ₹353.50 against the previous close of ₹380.35 and soon touched its 52-week low. Around 11:30 am, the stock traded 6.28 per cent lower at ₹356.45 on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started