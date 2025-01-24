Paytm share price plunged over 8% on Friday after a report said that the company and seven other payment gateways have come under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam. Paytm shares declined as much as 8.84% to ₹773.90 apiece on the BSE.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, is among eight payment gateways that are under investigation by ED, which has frozen around ₹500 crore in their virtual accounts over the past two years, Times of India (TOI) reported.

This action is in connection with their alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam orchestrated by 10 Chinese nationals through the HPZ Token app. The accused reportedly amassed over ₹2,200 crore from individuals across 20 states, promoting investments in cryptocurrency mining.

A portion of these funds was remitted abroad, while approximately ₹500 crore was frozen in the virtual accounts of these payment gateways before they could be transferred to beneficiaries. The ED is examining the money trail and assessing whether these gateways generated Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and alerted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), as mandated for financial institutions, the newspaper report said.

Among the frozen amounts, PayU held the highest at ₹130 crore, followed by Easebuzz with ₹33.4 crore, Razorpay with ₹18 crore, CashFree with ₹10.6 crore, and Paytm with ₹2.8 crore, it added.

The accused operated a nationwide scheme, incorporating companies in at least 20 states, offering investments in cryptocurrency mining via the HPZ Token mobile app.

In a related development, a PMLA court in Nagaland declared Delhi resident Bhupesh Arora a fugitive economic offender on January 22, after he evaded appearance despite a non-bailable warrant, the TOI report said. Arora fled to Dubai in 2022 following the initiation of the ED's investigation. The ED has filed a chargesheet implicating 298 individuals in connection with this scam.

Paytm Share Price Trend Paytm stock price has fallen 16% in one month, but has gained over 8% in three months. Paytm shares have delivered stellar returns of 81% in six months. Over the past one year, Paytm share price was up 10% and in two years' period, the stock has gained over 52%.