Paytm shares came under sharp selling pressure on Thursday, November 19, falling nearly 7% as renewed concerns over a possible delay in implementing the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions weighed on digital payments companies.

The weakness was not restricted to Paytm, with peers Pine Labs and One MobiKwik Systems also witnessing selling pressure. Pine Labs lost 5.5% to ₹159.90, while One Mobikwik Systems fell around 9% to an intraday low of ₹206.80 amid concerns that another postponement of the proposed UPI charges could delay the emergence of a more sustainable revenue model for payment companies.

One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, fell as much as 6.7% to an intraday low of ₹1,760 per share on the BSE.

Paytm share price trend Despite Thursday's decline, Paytm stock had delivered substantial returns over the past year. It was still up around 85% from its 52-week low of ₹947.10, recorded in March 2026. Paytm had touched a 52-week high of ₹1,958.80 on November 13, 2026, earlier this month.

The stock had gained 5% over the past month, 12% in three months, 58% in six months and 38% over the last year. It had also advanced nearly 9% in November so far.

UPI MDR rollout faces fresh delay: What is worrying payment stocks? The latest selling pressure followed reports that the implementation of MDR on select UPI transactions could face another postponement, with the government remaining cautious about potential opposition from merchants and trade associations.

Discussions between the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have reportedly failed to produce a breakthrough on a fresh implementation date, sources said.

The upcoming assembly election cycle has further complicated the timing of the rollout. Industry participants expect a decision only after a suitable window is identified, with a further postponement beyond the Uttar Pradesh elections also being considered.

Payment companies have been seeking clarity on the implementation timeline, citing rising operating costs and pending government incentives for digital payment transactions. The Payments Council of India has also approached the government and NPCI, seeking an early decision on the proposed framework.

What is the proposed UPI MDR framework? Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is a fee paid by merchants to banks, payment aggregators and other participants involved in processing digital payment transactions. The charge is generally deducted from the amount received by the merchant and serves as compensation for the services provided across the payment ecosystem.

UPI transactions have remained free of MDR since January 1, 2020, after the government waived charges on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions to encourage the adoption of digital payments.

The proposed framework seeks to reintroduce MDR on select high-value UPI transactions. Under the structure outlined by NPCI in September 2026, eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above ₹2,000 would attract a charge of 0.4%, subject to a maximum of ₹300 per transaction.

Certain categories, including railways, telecom, insurance and fuel, would attract a flat fee of ₹5 on eligible transactions above ₹2,000. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers would remain exempt.

The framework was initially scheduled to come into effect on October 15, 2026. However, NPCI subsequently deferred its implementation until after Diwali, without announcing a revised date.

Jefferies, Bernstein remain bullish on Paytm; check target prices Despite the uncertainty surrounding UPI MDR implementation, international brokerages Jefferies and Bernstein remained positive on Paytm's longer-term earnings prospects.

Jefferies retained Paytm in its 25% CAGR Club and continued to count the fintech company among its top picks within the financials sector. The brokerage maintained its 'Buy' rating and raised its target price to ₹2,300 per share from ₹2,150. The revised target implied an upside potential of nearly 31% from Thursday's intraday low of ₹1,760 on the BSE.

The brokerage considered the RBI's preliminary approval for Paytm to issue prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), including digital wallets, a positive development. It said the approval indicated the central bank's comfort with the platform and added another potential monetisation opportunity.

The RBI had granted preliminary approval to Paytm Payments Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, to issue prepaid payment products. The approval followed the winding up of Paytm Payments Bank and would allow the company to operate its wallet business independently.

The brokerage believes the wallet licence could provide another monetisation lever for Paytm's customer base of 85 million monthly transacting users (MTU), including 52 million merchants, and FY27 gross merchandise value (GMV) of ₹30 trillion. The brokerage said Paytm's valuation appeared reasonable given its growth outlook, with revenue expected to grow at a 27% CAGR between FY26 and FY29, alongside improving profitability.

Bernstein also maintained its 'Outperform' rating on Paytm, with a target price of ₹2,200 per share. It said the company was well positioned to deliver non-linear earnings growth, supported by operating leverage and continued expansion in financial services. The brokerage continued to find the risk-reward attractive, adding that none of the identified risks appeared particularly threatening over the near-to-medium term.

However, it flagged potential caps on internal rates of return (IRRs) in merchant lending and changes to the existing digital lending model as two risks to watch. It also identified the non-implementation or indefinite postponement of UPI MDR as a potential concern. Bernstein added that competitors with stronger consumer market shares and a meaningful soundbox presence could potentially enjoy an underwriting advantage.