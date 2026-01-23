Paytm share price crashes 10%. Here’s why

The equity shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, crashed 10% on Friday, resuming its downward trend, amid heavy selling pressure. Paytm shares declined as much as 9.99% to ₹1,134.85 apiece on the BSE.

Paytm stock price has fallen in four out of the last five trading sessions.

The sharp fall in Paytm share price today comes after reports that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may not extend the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) scheme after December 2025.

The PIDF is an RBI initiative aimed at strengthening digital payment infrastructure in underserved regions by subsidising the deployment of Point-of-Sale (PoS) devices and QR codes.

However, there has been no official communication on whether the scheme will be extended beyond its current tenure.

Analysts note that the discontinuation of the PIDF could result in an estimated annualised operating revenue loss of around ₹200 crore for Paytm, which currently contributes directly to its EBITDA.

Investec assigns ‘Buy’ on Paytm Brokerage firm Investec has initiated coverage on Paytm shares with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price ₹1,550 per share, implying a potential upside of 23% from Thursday’s closing price.

Paytm operates as an intermediary across several structurally oligopolistic markets - UPI P2M, payment gateway, soundbox devices, and merchant loan distribution - where just 2–3 players dominate.

Coupled with Paytm’s deep tech capabilities and embedded merchant relationships, Investec believes this structure supports long-term pricing power and imposes high switching costs.

“With most of its merchant acquisition already in place and a digital-first model, Paytm enjoys substantial operating leverage. We forecast 23% net revenue CAGR over FY26-28E with EBITDA margins (as % of net revenue) expanding to 24% by FY28E (from 8% in 1H26), driven by scale efficiencies and improving contribution from higher-margin credit-adjacent businesses,” said Investec.

Key risks, according to Investec are unforeseen regulatory developments, increased competitive intensity among incumbents and asset quality pressures in merchant/consumer loans.

Paytm Share Price History Paytm share price has fallen 12% in one month and 8% in three months. The fintech stock has risen 11% in six months and has jumped 40% in one year. Paytm share price has delivered multibagger returns of 118% over the past three years.

However, Paytm share price still trades more than 45% below its IPO price of ₹2,150 per share.

At 12:50 PM, Paytm share price was trading 6.14% lower at ₹1,183.50 apiece on the BSE.