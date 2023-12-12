Paytm share price down 38% since October highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?
Stock Market today- Weak investor confidence on Paytm is reflected in more than 37% correction in its share price from October highs. The recent brokerage downgrades following company's decision to cut down on small ticket loans amid regulatory changes has meant that investor confidence remains low.
Paytm ( One 97 Communications ) share price declined up to 6.25% during intraday trades on the BSE on Tuesday. Weak investor sentiments are reflected in more than 37% correction in stock prices from October highs.
