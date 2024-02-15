Paytm share price drops 5% to hit 52-week low as it confirms receiving ED notice
Paytm share price fell 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹325.30. The stock has dropped 10 per cent in each of the previous two sessions.
Paytm share price fell 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, February 15, to hit its fresh 52-week low and was on course to extend the losses into the third consecutive session, after the company confirmed receiving notices from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Paytm share price opened at ₹325.30 against the previous close of ₹342.35 and soon fell 5 per cent to the 52-week low level of ₹325.30. Around 10:10 am, the stock traded 4.63 per cent lower at ₹326.50.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started