Paytm share price sees sharp recovery, jumps over 5%
Paytm shares plunged after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) from conducting certain operations following a system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.
Paytm share price recovered sharply on Tuesday after a 9% fall in early trade amid heavy volumes traded on the stock exchanges. Paytm shares were trading over 5% higher on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started