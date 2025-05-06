Paytm share price falls 4.6% ahead of Q4 results. Do you own?

One97 Communications, parent company of payment aggregator Paytm, share price fell over 4.6 per cent in Tuesday's trading session (April 6) ahead of the March quarter result announcement.

At 11:30 am, Paytm share price touched an intraday low of ₹823.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

"We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of One 97 Communications Limited ("Company") is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 06, 2025, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025," the company informed the exchanges in a filing on April 23.

The company further added, “Further, we wish to inform you that the Company will hold its earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Tuesday, May 06, 2025, from 06:00 p.m. (IST) to 07:00 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.”

Paytm Q4 results 2025 preview Brokerage firm JM Financial projects Paytm’s Q4 revenue at ₹1,975 crore, indicating a 13 per cent drop compared to the same period last year, but an 8 per cent rise from the previous quarter.

The brokerage firm further anticipates Paytm's net profit to fall between ₹3.6 crore and ₹4.5 crore. “Better operating leverage due to lower employee cost will lead Paytm turning adjusted EBITDA positive, excluding UPI incentives. We expect the company to turn PAT positive in 4Q with a PAT of INR 45mn,” said the brokerage.

EBITDA is expected to stay in the negative at ₹65 crore. However, this represents a 71 per cent improvement year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA margin is also forecasted to improve by 660 basis points annually and 889 basis points sequentially, though it would still be negative at 3.3 per cent.

