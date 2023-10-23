Paytm share price falls over 3% after Q2 results; analysts expect up to 41% upside; should you buy?
The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,519 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 32% as compared to ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Paytm share price fell over 3% on Monday after the digital payments firm posted a consolidated net loss of ₹292 crore for the second quarter of FY24. Paytm shares declined as much as 3.47% to ₹953.00 apiece on the BSE.
