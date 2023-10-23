Paytm share price fell over 3% on Monday after the digital payments firm posted a consolidated net loss of ₹292 crore for the second quarter of FY24. Paytm shares declined as much as 3.47% to ₹953.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One 97 Communications, the parent company of fintech giant Paytm, narrowed down its loss in Q2FY24 by 49% from ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company recorded a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,519 crore in the September quarter, registering a growth of 32% as compared to ₹1,914 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The fintech major recorded a negative earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortisation (EBITDA) of ₹232 crore in Q2FY24, which is lower as compared to an EBITDA loss of ₹538 crore, YoY.

However, most analysts expect the company's operating leverage to drive operating profitability and to achieve net profitability by H2 of FY25E.

Here's what brokerages have to say on Paytm Q2 results and Paytm shares:

BofA Securities Paytm's Q2 results were largely inline with BoFA Securities' revenue estimates but EBITDA was better than its estimates led by steady payments growth and credit uptake. Slower loan growth was inline with its expectation as Paytm was consciously looking to prune growth on loan side and focus on portfolio quality.

Post Q2, BofA Securities raised its FY24 and FY25 EPS to ₹-14.9 and -2.1. It reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Paytm and raised the target price to ₹1,165 per share from ₹1,020 earlier on favorable risk reward.

Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs sees upside to both Paytm earnings and multiples, as it expects continued momentum in lending and payments, with strong operating leverage in the business model. In addition, resolution of outstanding regulatory issues, and/or inclusion of a bank as a lending partner could act as catalysts for Paytm.

"At $200 million in FY25 EBITDA, we continue to expect Paytm to be the most profitable company within India internet, and see the company turning net income positive in FY25 as another catalyst for the stock. At 37x FY26 P/E, Paytm trades at a 20%/50% discount to Zomato/Nykaa, which we do not see as justified given Paytm's," Goldman Sachs said.

It has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with unchanged target price of ₹1,250 per share.

Citi Citi views Paytm's accelerating investments behind devices business as a positive as it comes ahead of potential competition heating up and as the merchant lending business which leverages the devices base, is demonstrating solid growth momentum & loan performance trends.

Citi raised FY25 and FY26 Adjusted EBITDA estimates by 31% and 28% and Adjusted EBIT estimates by 52% and 33%.

"We lower our multiple to 48x (56x earlier) as our estimates now incorporate a significant chunk of growth upside potential. Our new multiple is a 20% discount to our TP-multiple for Zomato (higher risks in Fintech vs B2C Consumer Tech). We still see significant upsides despite runup YTD given strong fundamentals and our positive outlook on its aggressive/front-loaded investments into devices biz," Citi said.

Citi has a 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to ₹1,300 per share from ₹1,160 earlier.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Paytm reported a largely in line Q2FY24 with sustained momentum in GMV and healthy growth in disbursements. This, coupled with strong traction in subscription devices, led to healthy growth in total revenue. Steady payment margins and rising mix of financial business boosted contribution margin to 57%, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Adjusted EBITDA was slightly below the brokerage's estimates, but it continues to estimate the company to achieve the EBITDA breakeven by FY25. the brokerage believes that consistent improvement in contribution margin and operating leverage will continue to drive operating profitability.

It values Paytm based on 20x FY28E EV/EBITDA and discounts the same to FY25E taking a discount rate of ~15%. It has a 'Buy' rating on Paytm stock with a target price of ₹1,160 per share, which implies an upside of 17.5% from Friday's closing price.

Dolat Capital Given the large number of use cases (both on need and want), huge customer base and robust tech platform, Dolat Capital believes Paytm can compound its revenues by 8x over next decade and would turn highly profitable starting FY25E and thus believes DCF valuation as an ideal tool to value real long term potential of the business.

"The growth momentum is factored in two stage projections wherein over FY23-FY30E we expect revenue CAGR of 26.4% and in second stage revenue CAGR of 16.1% over FY30-FY40E. We expect it to turn PAT profitable in FY25E and reach a steady state EBIT Margin of 16% over FY31-FY40E," said the brokerage firm.

It has factored in Cost of Capital of 11% and Terminal growth rate of 2% (beyond FY40e) in its DCF assumptions.

It maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,400 per share, expecting an upside of over 41% from Friday's closing price.

Meanwhile, Paytm share price has rallied more than 81% year-to-date (YTD) and the stock is up more than 52% in one year.

At 10:00 am, Paytm shares were trading 2.29% lower at ₹964.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

