Paytm share price falls over 4% on block deal buzz
Around 1.6 crore Paytm shares, or 2.56% of the equity, changed hands in the trade, reports said. The transaction took place at an average price of ₹884 per share taking the total deal value to ₹1,441 crore
Paytm share price fell over 4% in early trade on Friday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. Paytm shares declined as much as 4.63% to ₹880.00 apiece on the BSE.
