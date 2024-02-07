Paytm share price gains for 2nd straight session, jumps 10% after meeting with FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Paytm parent company One97 Communication's share price rose 10 percent, providing relief to the investors amid reports that the fintech firm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions.
