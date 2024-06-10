Paytm share price gains over 8.5% to cross ₹400 mark after 8 weeks, recovers 33.5% from all-time low
Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged 8.60% to ₹414. This rally has propelled the stock to gain 33.54% from its all-time low of ₹310, touched in the second week of May.
Extending their winning streak for the third consecutive day, shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged another 8.60% in early morning trade, crossing the ₹400 mark for the first time in 8 weeks to reach ₹414.
