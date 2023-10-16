Paytm share price: Goldman Sachs gives 'buy' tag, predicts 30% upside in long term
Goldman Sachs believes that Paytm share price may go up to ₹1,250 apiece levels in long term
Paytm share price has witnessed strong buying interest after making life-time low of ₹438.35 apiece on NSE. The then beaten down stock bottomed out at its record low and witnessed strong bottom fishing by value pickers. This value picking has paid dividend to those value investors as it has ascended to the tune of ₹935 apiece levels today after bottoming out from its record lower levels.
