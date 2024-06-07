Paytm share price hits 10% upper circuit. More steam left?
Paytm share price: The NSE had recently revised the curcuit filter of One 97 Communication shares from 5% to 10%
Stock market today: After a revision in the circuit filter, One 97 Communications Ltd shares witnessed strong buying on Friday. Shares of the Paytm's parent company today opened upside at ₹349 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹381.30 per share. While climbing this intraday peak, Paytm's share price also felt the 10 per cent upper circuit. Recently, the NSE revised the circuit filter of Paytm shares from 5 percent to 10 percent. While announcing its Q4FY24 results, the fintech company said that the company's performance was affected by the temporary disruption.
