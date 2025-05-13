Paytm share price falls 3% amid likely ₹2,200 crore stake sale by Antfin via block deal

One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, share price fell over 3 per cent in early trades in Tuesday's session amid reports of Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Alibaba Group, planning to offload shares worth around ₹2,200 crore in Paytm's parent company through block deals today.

At 9:20 am, Paytm share price was trading at ₹839.70 apiece on May 13, as compared to previous close at ₹866.05 on Monday. Around 4.1 per cent equity or 1.70 crore shares of Paytm changed hands in a large trade, according to CNBC report.

The shares are expected to be offered at a minimum price of ₹809.7 each, which is approximately 6.4 per cent lower than Paytm’s closing price of ₹866 on Monday. Ant Financial, which currently holds a 9.85% stake in Paytm, is likely to sell about 4% of its shareholding through this deal.

As per exchange data, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. held a 9.85 per cent stake in One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, as of the March quarter.

According to sources, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd are serving as placement agents for the stake divestment.

Paytm Q4 results 2025 One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, posted a consolidated net loss of ₹540 crore for Q4FY25, marginally lower than the ₹550 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year. This loss is attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.

Paytm noted that its profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, is approaching breakeven. When adjusted for these one-time charges, the net loss for the quarter was ₹23 crore.

Exceptional items in Q4FY25 totaled ₹522 crore, which included ₹492 crore in accelerated ESOP-related expenses and ₹30 crore in other impairments.

Paytm share price has gained over 3 per cent in a month and ascended nearly 15 per cent in six months.