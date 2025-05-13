Mint Market
Paytm share price falls 3% amid likely ₹2,200 crore stake sale by Antfin via block deal

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 May 2025, 09:22 AM IST
Paytm share price in focus after Antfin plans to sell 4% stake worth ₹2,200 crore via block deal.(Bloomberg)

One97 Communications, parent company of Paytm, share price fell over 3 per cent in early trades in Tuesday's session amid reports of Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Alibaba Group, planning to offload shares worth around 2,200 crore in Paytm's parent company through block deals today.

At 9:20 am, Paytm share price was trading at 839.70 apiece on May 13, as compared to previous close at 866.05 on Monday. Around 4.1 per cent equity or 1.70 crore shares of Paytm changed hands in a large trade, according to CNBC report.

The shares are expected to be offered at a minimum price of 809.7 each, which is approximately 6.4 per cent lower than Paytm’s closing price of 866 on Monday. Ant Financial, which currently holds a 9.85% stake in Paytm, is likely to sell about 4% of its shareholding through this deal.

As per exchange data, Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. held a 9.85 per cent stake in One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, as of the March quarter.

According to sources, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd are serving as placement agents for the stake divestment.

Paytm Q4 results 2025

One97 Communications, the parent company of fintech platform Paytm, posted a consolidated net loss of 540 crore for Q4FY25, marginally lower than the 550 crore loss recorded in the same quarter last year. This loss is attributable to the shareholders of the parent company.

Paytm noted that its profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, is approaching breakeven. When adjusted for these one-time charges, the net loss for the quarter was 23 crore.

Exceptional items in Q4FY25 totaled 522 crore, which included 492 crore in accelerated ESOP-related expenses and 30 crore in other impairments.

Paytm share price has gained over 3 per cent in a month and ascended nearly 15 per cent in six months.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
