Paytm share price today is around 70 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹2150. The One97 shares have been nosediving ever since it listed on Indian bourses and has remained an ideal 'sell on rise' stock for Dalal Street bulls. However, after hitting the life-time low of ₹510 on NSE, One97 share price has bounced back giving a ray of hope to its positional investors. According to JP Morgan report, Paytm share price is set to give some sharp upside movement and it may regain four-digit price by end of March 2023.

