Paytm share price hits 5% upper circuit as RBI asks NPCI to review third-party app provider request
The NPCI should facilitate four to five banks, with an ability to process high volumes of UPI payments, to act as service providers to Paytm, the RBI said on Friday.
Paytm share price were locked at 5% upper circuit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine Paytm’s request to become a third-party application provider for unified payments interface (UPI) payments.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started