Paytm share price were locked at 5% upper circuit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine Paytm’s request to become a third-party application provider for unified payments interface (UPI) payments.

The shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, were up 5% at ₹427.95 apiece on the BSE.

“NPCI has been advised by the RBI to examine the request of One97 Communication (OCL) to become a third-party application provider (TPAP) for UPI channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app, as per the norms," RBI said in its statement.

If approved, this would allow Paytm to continue processing payments via UPI, but will need a set of newly identified banks to back the app.

Read here: RBI asks NPCI to review Paytm’s application for third party application provider

The NPCI should facilitate four to five banks, with an ability to process high volumes of UPI payments, to act as service providers to Paytm, the RBI said on Friday.

The central bank has barred Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) from accepting further credits into its customer accounts and wallets after March 15, 2024.

One 97 Communication, which owns the Paytm brand, holds a 49% stake in Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

According to the RBI, the directive has been issued to ensure seamless digital payments by UPI customers using ‘@paytm’ handle (operated by the Paytm Payments Bank) and minimise concentration risk in the UPI system.

Also Read: 'Too early…': Paytm advisory panel chief M Damodaran on identifying issues with fintech firm

Meanwhile, the advisory committee formed by One97 Communications after the RBI's action on its payments bank, is yet to begin deeper conversations to identify any issue, the Press Trust of India reported the head of the panel M. Damodaran as having said.

“We are an external advisor. At this point they (Paytm) are dealing with RBI," said Damodaran.

The former Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairman also mentioned that the panel is at its too early stage and is yet to reach on the phase where it would be able to identify the problem.

Paytm share price has plunged nearly 44% in the last one month, while the stock is down more than 52% in three months.

At 9:45 am, Paytm shares were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹427.95 apiece on the BSE.

Catch Stock Market Updates here

ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!