Paytm share price may rally 46%, says Macquarie as it sees opportunity in high-ticket personal loan segment
Macquarie has a ‘Neutral;’ stance on Paytm and has maintained its target price of ₹900 per apiece on Paytm shares, which is nearly 46% potential upside from the Monday’s closing price.
Paytm’s decision to recalibrate the lending portfolio was a pre-emptive measure taken in consultation with the partners, says global research firm Macquarie.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message