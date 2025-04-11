Paytm share price: Mutual funds raise stake during Q4FY25 despite 18% crash in YTD

Stock market news: Paytm shares have remained under the sell-off heat after ushering in the new year 2025. In YTD time, Paytm's share price has nosedived from ₹987.60 to ₹810 apiece on the NSE, logging a nearly 18% loss. However, it seems that mutual funds are not bothered by this slide in Paytm shares. According to the shareholding pattern of Paytm for the January to March 2025 quarter, mutual funds have raised their stake in the fintech company One97 Communications Ltd from 11.20% to 13.11%.

Mutual funds shareholding in Paytm According to the shareholding pattern of One97 Communications Ltd for the January to March 2025 quarter, mutual funds own 8,36,17,835 Paytm shares, which is 13.11% of the total paid-up capital of the company. Out of these 13.11% shares owned by mutual funds, Motilal Oswal owns 1,46,67,579 Paytm shares, or 2.30% stake in the company. Nippon Mutual Funds owns 1,75,84,159 Paytm shares or a 2.76% stake. Mirae Asset Mutual Funds is the biggest mutual fund investor, which owns 2,66,40,278 Paytm shares or a 4.18% stake in the company in the shareholding pattern of Paytm in Q4FY25.

However, from October to December 2024, mutual funds owned 7,14,14,139 Paytm shares or an 11.20% stake in the fintech company. So, mutual funds raised their shareholding in One97 Communications Ltd from 11.20% to 13.11% by adding 1,22,03,696 fresh Paytm shares during Q4FY25. In the Q3FY25 shareholding pattern, Motilal Oswal owned 1,34,35,375 Paytm shares or 2.11% shares of the company. Nippon Mutual Funds owned 1,47,71,701 Paytm shares or 2.32% of the total paid-up capital of the fintech firm. Mirae Asset Mutual Funds owned 2,65,62,774 Paytm shares, which was 4.17% of total company shares.

So, Motilal Oswal raised its stake in Paytm from 2.11% to 2.30%, Nippon Mutual Funds raised its shareholding from 2.32% to 2.76%, while Mirae Asset Mutual Funds raised its stake in Paytm from 4.17% to 4.18% during the recently ended March 2025 quarter.

However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether mutual funds bought these shares in one shot or they added these Paytm shares in a calibrated manner.

Paytm share price history After ushering in the new year 2025, Paytm shares have remained in the base-building mode. In YTD time, Paytm share price has dipped from ₹987.60 to ₹810 apiece on the NSE, logging a nearly 18% loss. However, Paytm shares have doubled investors' money in one year by delivering over 100% returns.

Paytm shares are much below its IPO price of ₹2150 as Paytm shares finished at ₹810 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, which is more than 60% lower from the upper price band of ₹2150.