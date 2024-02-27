Paytm share price rallies 5% after Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigns from Paytm Payments Bank board
Paytm said it has withdrawn its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma has stepped down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman and Board member to enable the reconstitution of the board.
Paytm share price rallied 5% in early trade on Tuesday after its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned from the board of its associate Paytm Payments Bank. Paytm shares opened more than 3% lower, but rebounded sharply within minutes of opening and gained as much as 4.99% to ₹449.30 apiece on the BSE.
