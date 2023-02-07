Paytm share price rallies for 2nd day in row, hits 20% upper circuit; CLSA, Goldman, Citi raise target price
- Paytm consolidated net loss narrowed sharply to ₹392 crore in December 2022 quarter against the loss of ₹778.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue climbed 42% to ₹2,062.2 crore in Q3FY23 versus ₹1,456.1 crore in Q3FY22.
One 97 Communications aka Paytm share price extended its rally for a second consecutive day on Tuesday. In early trade, the stock struck a 20% upper circuit. While the stock has skyrocketed by over 27% in 2 days. Major brokerages globally have raised their target price for Paytm shares after strong Q3 numbers. Paytm shares are seen to clock triple-digit percentage upside ahead.
