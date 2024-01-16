Paytm share price rallies over 3% as UBS initiates coverage with a ‘Buy’ call; sees EBITDA breakeven in FY25
Paytm is expected to break even on EBITDA in FY25 and reaching a 20% EBITDA margin by FY28, as per UBS. It views this as a key re-rating trigger, as seen at other new-age companies such as Zomato, where investors value profitable growth more than pure growth.
Paytm share price traded over 3% higher on Tuesday as global brokerage firm UBS initiated coverage on the stock. Paytm shares gained as much as 3.73% to ₹742.20 apiece on the BSE.
