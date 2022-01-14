Paytm shares rebound today after falling to half of IPO issue price

“Paytm share is trying to find a base after a continuous fall. Recent announcements by the company on the business growth also haven't helped the stock. It will require a die-hard believer in the business potential of Paytm to buy the stock through this correction. We believe that the company needs to communicate a clear path to profitability to investors rather than leaving it to their imagination. Failing that, it is difficult to see a quick end to this price fall," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder and fund manager at Piper Serica, SEBI Regd. PMS.

