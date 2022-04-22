Retail investors have more than doubled their stake in Paytm shares by raising their shareholding from 3.49 per cent to 7.72 per cent in the fintech company during January to March 2022 quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) too raised its holding in Paytm from 1.57 per cent to 1.71 per cent in recently ended March 2022 quarter. However, FIIs trimmed their stake in the company from 9.36 per cent to 4.42 per cent in Q4FY22. To pare this FIIs 'net selling' trend, some top mutual funds like SBI Mutual Fund, LIC Mutual Fund, etc. have bought stake in Paytm in April 2022.

Paytm shareholding pattern for Q4FY22

According to shareholding pattern of Paytm or One97 Communications for Q4 FY2021-22, retail investors hold 7.72 per cent stake in Paytm whereas in October to December 2021 quarter, retail investors used to hold 3.49 per cent stake in the fintech company. So, in Q4FY22, retail investors have more than doubled their holding in Paytm.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raises stake in Paytm

Like retail investors, pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has also raised its stake in Paytm during Q4FY22. In shareholding pattern of the company for last quarter of recently ended financial year, CPPIB holds 1.71 per cent stake in the company whereas in shareholding pattern of Paytm for October to December 2021, it used to hold 1.57 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 quarter, the pension fund bought fresh shares of the company, which is to the tune of 0.14 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.

FIIs still not interested

However, FIIs continue to show lesser faith in Paytm shares in recently ended quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Paytm for Q4FY22, FIIs shareholding in Paytm has more than halved in March 2022 quarter. FIIs now hold 4.42 per cent in March 2022 quarter compared to 9.36 per cent stake held by them in December 2021 quarter.

Mutual funds showing interest in Paytm

But, in April 2022, some top mutual funds houses have bought stake in Paytm. In April, top mutual fund houses that bought One97 Communications shares include SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, LIC Mutual Fund, IDBI Mutual Fund, IDFC Mutual Fund, DSP BlackRock MF, Edelweiss MF, L&T Mutual Fund, Nippon India MF and UTI Mutual Fund.