Paytm share price: Retail investors, Canada Pension Plan raise stake in Q4

Like retail investors, pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has also raised its stake in Paytm during Q4FY22. In shareholding pattern of the company for last quarter of recently ended financial year, CPPIB holds 1.71 per cent stake in the company whereas in shareholding pattern of Paytm for October to December 2021, it used to hold 1.57 per cent stake in the company. So, in January to March 2022 quarter, the pension fund bought fresh shares of the company, which is to the tune of 0.14 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company.