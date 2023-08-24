Paytm share price rises 3% to hit a 52-week high; Bernstein initiates coverage on stock with an 'outperform' rating3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Paytm share price hits a 52-week high of ₹931, following strong gains in the last six months and positive coverage from foreign brokerage firm Bernstein.
Paytm (One 97 Communications) share price rose almost 3 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹931 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday. The stock opened at ₹925.05 against the previous close of ₹905.60 and soon rose 2.80 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹931. However, the stock cooled off slightly and around 10:35 am, it was up 2.24 per cent at ₹925.85.
