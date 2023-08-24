Paytm share price hits a 52-week high of ₹931, following strong gains in the last six months and positive coverage from foreign brokerage firm Bernstein.

Paytm (One 97 Communications) share price rose almost 3 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹931 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday. The stock opened at ₹925.05 against the previous close of ₹905.60 and soon rose 2.80 per cent to hit its 52-week high of ₹931. However, the stock cooled off slightly and around 10:35 am, it was up 2.24 per cent at ₹925.85.

Paytm share price has seen strong gains in the last six months. It has surged nearly 49 per cent in the last six months while the equity barometer the Sensex has gained just about 11 per cent in the same period.

Recently foreign brokerage firm Bernstein initiated coverage on Paytm with an 'outperform' rating, pegging the 12-month target price to ₹1,100.

"While it's too early to declare winners in the digital lending space, especially with the expected entry of Jio Financial Services, Paytm does appear to be on the right side of disruption with its dominant payments platform and a head start in digital credit products," Bernstein said.

Bernstein expects Paytm to continue its strong growth in the lending business (nearly 50 per cent CAGR between FY23-30E). The brokerage firm expects Paytm's loan disbursal volumes to grow sharply and achieve a market share of nearly 4 per cent by FY26E in the high-yield household lending segment, with more than 13 per cent interest rate. With stabilising margins in its payments segment, Bernstein expects the business to break even by FY25E and generate an EPS (earnings per share) of nearly ₹130 by FY30E.

But Bernstein observed that the digital lending space is still evolving and any adverse regulatory changes will be a key downside risk for Paytm.

While the stock appears to be decent long-term ber, technical analysts appear positive about the stock for the short term as they highlighted that Paytm stock has seen positive momentum after hitting the ₹750 level and it is currently trading near the ₹915 mark. They believe it is a crucial level and the stock may see further upside if it closes and sustains above this level.

"On a weekly scale, if Paytm manages to sustain above ₹915 level then we may see fresh longs for a target of ₹1,000 and stop loss should be placed near ₹970 on a daily closing basis," said Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

Paytm technical chart

Meanwhile, Paytm's consumer base expanded with an average monthly transacting user (MTU) rising to over 9.2 crore at the end of the June quarter. The company's management believes India has the potential of at least 10 crore merchants and more than 50 crore payment users in the near future.

Moreover, the company is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) with an eye on building an artificial general intelligence software stack. In its annual report for 2022-23, Paytm highlighted its intent to build on AI capabilities and other technologies.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) raised their shareholding in Paytm in the June quarter. Data shows FPIs increased their stake in One97 Communications to 16.86 per cent at the end of June 2023 from 5.45 per cent in June 2022.

Paytm announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24) last month, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹357 crore, sharply narrowed compared to a loss of ₹6,444 crore in the corresponding period last year. However, the net loss has widened when compared to ₹168 crore reported in the preceding March quarter of fiscal 2022-23.