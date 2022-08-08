Paytm share price rises after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 12:38 PM IST
- Paytm share price: CLSA has improved its sell price target from ₹500 to ₹650 apiece levels
Listen to this article
Paytm shares are attracting huge buying interest by stock market bulls today. After announcement of rise in revenue in Q1FY23 results on Saturday, Paytm share price today opened at par with its Friday close on NSE but soon buying started in the scrip that led to sharp rise in the counter leading to intraday high of ₹836.70 per share levels.