Paytm share price rises after Q1 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

"With gross margins at ~43%, we believe incremental path to monetization remains primarily contingent on reduction in indirect spends and ESOP costs for Paytm. We believe incremental reduction on payment processing charges is difficult and scale up financial services business remains the key driver for sustainable profitability where we see risks to the current take rates. We would use recent upside move in the stock price (+27% in last 2 months) as an opportunity to trim. We believe recent rally is also a function of synchronous global upside move in fintech names (Square, Adyen up over 20%+ in last month of so). Maintain SELL," says JM Financial report.

